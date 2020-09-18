Share:

The Sindh government on Friday decided to postpone the second phase to reopen schools for the resumption of academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 (Secondary Section) from September 21.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 will not be resumed in schools across the province as negligence was seen in many educational institutions in the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, said that the decision to postpone schools' reopening for the secondary student was made for only one week. Ghani added that the provincial authorities will permit schools to resume secondary-level classes from September 28 if the situation remains better.