LAHORE - Candidates for O’ Level and A’ Level examinations starting from October 1, 2020 held a protest outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Thursday. They demanded from the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood that these examinations should be canceled and the students should be given the expected grades based on their past performance as given to the candidates of May-June 2020 session. The protesters said that due to corona, all schools and academies remained closed for six months and students could not prepare for the exams. The experience of online classes also failed completely. In addition, the risk of infection with coronavirus in test centers is very high. They said that a record 665 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the country on Wednesday but they were expected to reach examination centers and take papers. They said that on the one hand, universities and schools were being sealed due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, they were being forced to take exams. It’s like playing with their lives, they complained.