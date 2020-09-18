Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than one million people from around the world tuned into Sony’s virtual PlayStation 5 showcase event to learn more details of the highly-anticipated gaming console – specifically its price and release date. Sony announced the system with a disc drive costs $499 and the digital edition $399, both will be ship on November 12, 2020 in North America, along with Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world can mark their calendars for November 19 when they are set to receive their shipments, but pre-orders worldwide start September 22. The event started by giving viewers a first look at the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales, showing the game’s stunning graphics, detailed sound effects and plays out the story that takes place in Harlem, New York that will be released during the holiday season this year.