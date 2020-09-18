Share:

KARACHI - Turkey has said it will assist the Pakistani government in bringing an iconic tram service back to Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road and II Chundrigar Road.

In a meeting held at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation office here on Thursday, Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak offered Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani his country’s support for the project. Shallwani expressed his gratitude to Ucak for his country’s support for providing better transport facilities to Karachi’s people.

Tram services are considered a vital aspect of mass transit across the globe, being fuel-efficient; Istanbul in particular is famous for its tram service. In a statement, Shallwani said that both governments agreed there was a need to set up a cheaper, faster transport system, and had concurred to introduce a tram service on two of Karachi’s busiest arteries. He was of the view that the Supreme Court (SC) had already passed directives to run a tram service in Karachi, adding that the city’s historical reputation would be restored in its wake. “Efforts are being made to make Karachi a centre for tourists like Istanbul and the cooperation of Turkish government in this regard is highly commendable,” stated the administrator, adding that further developments were expected after more consultations.

Ucak also offered his support in the uplift of libraries in the metropolis, adding that the Turkish government was ready to fully cooperate in this regard.

Earlier, Shallwani welcomed Ucak as both discussed matters of mutual interest. The Consul General also congratulated him on taking charge as the city administrator.

“Turkey is our brotherly Islamic country and has always helped Pakistan in our difficult times. The Pakistani people highly regard relations with Turkey,” stated Shallwani. “Karachi is Pakistan’s heart and the country’s development lies in the city’s uplift. The cooperation of Turkey and other developed countries in the city’s projects will surely bear fruitful results,” he added.