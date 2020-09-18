Share:

Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Friday held a detailed discussion and reviewed progress achieved so far on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar led the discussion with the Turkmenistan delegation, which was headed by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of TPCL (TAPI Pipeline Company Limited) on TAPI Muhammetmyrat Amanov. Turkmen Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov also attended the meeting, a news release said.

The Secretary Petroleum, Managing Director Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd., other high officials from the Ministries of Energy (Petroleum Division), Foreign Affairs, Law & Justice, Finance and office of Attorney General of Pakistan also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on the project and expressed satisfaction over its pace despite the challenging coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.