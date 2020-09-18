UNHRC expresses concerns over human rights violations in IIOJ&K

Share:

Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) is following the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) at Geneva, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, through its partner International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM).

OKC notes with gratitude and welcomes the statement presented by the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Madam Michelle Bachelet, at the above session of HRC, parts of which are reproduced as follows:

“It has been more than a year since my last report on both Indian and Pakistan Administered Kashmir. In Indian Occupied Kashmir, incidents of military and police violence against civilians continue including use of pellet guns as well as incidents related to militancy. Major legal changes including to the constitution and domicile rules are generating deep anxiety but the space for political debate and public participation continue to be severely restricted particularly since new media rules have prohibited vaguely defined anti-national reporting. While I welcome the release of some political and community leaders, 100 people remain in arbitrary detention with many habeas corpus petitions still pending including those of many of Jammu and Kashmir political leaders. I welcome the imitative to extend services to remote areas and the recent conditional restoration of full internet connectivity in two districts which should be applied promptly to the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. My office is committed to continuing its engagement with both India and Pakistan to uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people which is the best way further tensions and conflict.”

OKC on regular basis keeps the office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) updated about the continued gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir that is monitored by the OHCHR.

IHRAAM continues to participate at the 45th session of HRC having already submitted written statements and registered on the various agenda items for oral and video presentation. IHRAAM’s representative at the Palais des Nations is effectively lobbying on

the Kashmir human rights situation and the Kashmiris right to self-determination.