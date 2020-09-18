Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that foreign companies should invest in Punjab as there was a vast scope of investment in solar energy projects in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with General Manager Risen Energy ( a Chinese company) Groden Gao here on Thursday. Opportunities regarding investment in solar energy projects were discussed during the meeting as Chinese company expressed interest of investment in solar energy projects.

The provincial minister said that the government was providing every possible facility to the investors and

various companies of China had made vast investment in various sectors of Punjab, adding that the Risen Energy should also avail opportunities of investment.

Govt providing every possible facility to investors, says Aslam

Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government would welcome the investment of Chinese company in the sector and would provide all possible facilities.

The Chinese company should also start manufacturing facility of solar penal in Punjab, he added.

Directors of Punjab Investment Board were also present in the meeting.