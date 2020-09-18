Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted time to Federal Minister for Wa­ter Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as member Parliament.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a peti­tion filed through Barrister Jahangir Jadoon regarding the eligibility of Vawda.

The petition had stated that the federal minister had hid informa­tion regarding his dual national­ity in his nomination papers sub­mitted to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It prayed the court to declare Vawda as dis­qualify on hiding the information.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that Vawda had not submit­ted its comments against the plea since nine months and requested the court to give its decision on the matter.

Faisal Vawda’s lawyer opposed the petitioner and prayed the court give more three weeks time to his client for submission of an­swer. To a query by the bench, the lawyer said that the matter was also under hearing in ECP.

The court granted time to fed­eral minister to submit his com­ments and adjourned hearing of the case till October 14.