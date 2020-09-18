Share:

LAHORE - Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone –the Vivo Y51 in Pakistan. Following the legacy of introducing “customer-centric” innovations, Vivo Y51 brings the ultimate smartphone experience in just Rs 36,999.

The all-new vivo Y51 features an ultra-clear 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera, a super crisp FHD+ Ace AMOLED Display for an immersive cinematic experience and the revolutionary In-Display Fingerprint Scanning with a massive 4500mAh battery. The overall sleek and fashionable design of the smartphone is complemented by dazzling colors and artistic looks that define the dynamic lifestyle of Pakistani youth.

Vivo recently announced Aima Baig, the renowned Pakistani singer, and Azfar Rehman, the accredited actor, as the brand ambassadors for Vivo Y51 in Pakistan. Both these ambassadors are accomplished artists and youth icons who have secured a niche in people’s hearts through their talent and passion, making them a perfect match for the brand essence and preserve the young spirit of vivo.

Commenting on the launch, Zohair Chohan, the Brand Manager for Vivo in Pakistan, said, “Vivo Y series has witnessed immense love and success in Pakistan. Now we are scaling up the youth-oriented Y-series to capture the essence of Pakistani youth and their evolving needs. The new vivo Y51 is customised, keeping in mind the changing lifestyle with a blend of Vivo’s innovation and signature style.”

The retail price for Vivo Y51 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999 and the phone is currently on pre-order from 15th of September to 18th of September 2020; the official sales will begin on September 19.

Vivo offers one-year warranty for Y51 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo Y51 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes.