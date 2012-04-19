ISLAMABAD - Taking notice over the failure of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit fortnightly report regarding implementation of the verdict on Rental Power Plants (RPPs), the Supreme Court Wednesday decided to get information about the progress made in an open court.It also issued notice to NAB Chairman Admiral (r) Fasih Bukhari, for his personal appearance before a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry today (Thursday) for explaining the reasons behind the delay.In its judgement, the court had directed to initiate criminal proceedings against the responsible officials, including federal ministers and secretaries of the relevant ministries from 2006 to 2008. The name of Raja Pervez Ashraf is also among them, but the government has made Ashraf a federal minister after the verdict.The apex court in the verdict had declared all the RPP deals ‘non-transparent, illegal and void ab initio.The court directed the NAB to proceed against all government functionaries involved, including the ministers for water and power during whose tenure the RPPs were approved or set up, and the finance minister and secretary holding charge when down payment for the RPPs was increased from 7 per cent to 14 per cent.Liaquat Jatoi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf were the water and power ministers in 2006 and 2008, respectively, while Shaukat Tareen was the finance minister in 2008 when the down payment was increased.A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and Justice Khilji Arif Hussain heard the case on various dates. Authored by the chief justice, the 90-page verdict recommended initiation of legal proceedings against all those involved in these projects.During hearing of a case regarding protection of civil servants on Tuesday, Chief Justice Chaudhry observed that those declared guilty by the court were rewarded, while those who got appreciation for their commitment and honesty were side-lined.Federal Minister Faisal Saleh Hayat and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif had challenged the RPP projects, contending that these plants were producing a meagre amount of electricity, despite billions of rupees having been spent on them. The government’s attorney was unable to rebut the contention raised by the petitioners. The verdict said public-sector power companies and authorities, the federal government and the finance ministry were responsible for losses worth billions - by making 7 per cent to 14 per cent down payments to and purchasing electricity on higher rates from RPPs.The court observed that the RPP policy was not defined on the basis of transparency and that the money should be recovered with outstanding mark-up.Similarly, all functionaries of Pepco, Gencos and Nepra, along with sponsors who derived financial benefits from the contracts were, prima facie, involved in corruption and corrupt practices, the court said in its ruling.“They are, therefore, liable both for civil and criminal action,” it added.