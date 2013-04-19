lahore - PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday withdrew his nomination papers from NA-119 Lahore and now he will contest only from NA-120 of the City constituency.

In NA-119, his nephew Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will contest the elections. It may be mentioned that Nawaz Sharif is also in the run for a National Assembly seat form NA-68 Sargodha. On the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers other political figures also withdrew their nominations.

Some prominent political figures who have withdrawn nominees are include Imran Khan from NA-125, Hamayun Akhter Khan who had filed nomination papers from seven constituencies withdrew from five constituencies, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Mian Marghob from PP-140, Bilal Yasin from NA-118, Dr. Saeed Ilahi from PP-148, Shafqat Mehmod from NA-125 and Sohail Zia Butt from PP-153.

Sajid Zia adds: Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday made a whirlwind tour of his electoral constituency, NA-129, going door to door to strike a personal chord with the voters.

Workers of PML-N, labourers, women as well as students queued up the tracks as the former Punjab chief minister waved to them in appreciation of their warm welcome. Shahbaz had a brief stopover at each of the 15 places, where he delivered address to sizeable cheerful crowds and met with party workers and supporters. Drumbeats, slogans in favour of PML-N and election jingles reverberated the streets of NA-129, by and large a rural constituency, as the cavalcade of Shahbaz traversed through petals-littered roads.

In his address at one station, Shahbaz Sharif said his party would bring this constituency at par with urban localities of the town in terms of facilities, infrastructure and modern system of transportation and sanitation after coming to power corridors. He averred his party did not believe in void slogans, but in practical steps.

Shahbaz was of the view that challenges facing the county could only be coped with through discreet and bold leadership of PML-N chief and former premier Nawaz Sharif. He said his party had the vision and a roadmap to implement the promises it made in its manifesto as a team of experts and professionals was working under Nawaz Sharif in this respect. The top PML-N leader said his party’s agenda promised relief for the common man and end to corruption. “Overcoming electricity cuts on an urgent basis, giving a right direction to the country’s internal and external affairs and putting the economy on an upward trajectory are the top-most priorities of the PML-N,” Shahbaz told the crowds before him.