





MOSCOW - Russia's Olympic host city of Sochi ran into controversy Thursday after the city authorities announced a plan to exterminate more than 2,000 stray cats and dogs ahead of the Games next year. In a tender posted online this month, the authorities asked companies to bid for a contract to "dispose" of 2,028 stray cats and dogs by the end of this year. The city is overrun with packs of stray animals that have sometimes attacked children, a spokesman for the Sochi city authorities told AFP. Local activists staged a protest at the weekend calling for the animals to be sterilised or put into a shelter. "When you translate bureaucratic language to human language, the term 'disposal' means 'murder,' wrote the Trud newspaper, slamming the "slaughterhouse" plan. – AFP