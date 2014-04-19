RAWALPINDI - Defending champions Sindh opened their 11th National Women Softball Championship campaign in great style as they brushed aside Balochistan by an innings and one run here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Tight security was witnessed at the entrance of the venue, where no irrelevant person was allowed to enter the ground. City District Government made excellent arrangements and conducted a colorful opening ceremony before the start of the competitive action.

DCO Sajid Zafar Dal was the chief guest on the occasion while Assistant Commissioner Quratulain Malik, MPA Raja M Hanif Advocate, MPA Tehseen Fawad along with other dignitaries and spectators were also present there. The chief guest played the first shot to declare the event open.

A total of four matches were played on the opening day. Though rain interrupted yet the ground staff and organisers did a wonderful job by making sure matches must be continued in every situation.

In the first match of the day, Punjab outclassed Islamabad 20-1. Islamabad girls were no match to power and accuracy of Punjab girls, who managed to score 20 runs in their three innings, while Islamabad could score only one. In the second match of the day, Sindh girls managed to score 11 runs in two innings, while Balochistan could score three in their first innings, four in their second and three in their third and last innings, thus lost the match by an innings and one run. In the third match of the day, Punjab beat KPK by just two runs while in the fourth and last match of the day, Balochistan came back very strongly to beat Islamabad 21-6.