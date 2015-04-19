Karachi: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) today has announced favoring Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in upcoming by-election of NA-246.



As per details, candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are also contesting for the seat of NA-246 however, PML-N has only decided to stand with JI.

Meanwhile, MWM has announced to support PTI in most talking about contest in NA-246.



Moreover, NA-246 would face by-election on April 23.