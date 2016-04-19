Gender discrimination means that discrimination on the basis of sex between male and female. Actually this discrimination is to be found everywhere in Pakistan but especially in KPK. Male is dominated everywhere and in every aspect of society. Due to which females faces many problems such as forced marriages, forced labor, honor killing, no right of inheritance, no right of job, no right of education, violence against women .However recently Punjab government passed a bill “protection of women against violence” in order to reduce the discrimination. So I request the kpk government to pass such type of Bill in order to reduce the discrimination and women may pass their lives according to their wishes.

HAFEEZ ULLAH,

Lakki Marwat, March 16.