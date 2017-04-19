LAHORE - A sessions court on Tuesday cancelled pre-arrest bail of a man allegedly involved in cutting off male organ of a student of 9th class and making him blind. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ijaz passed the order for non-prosecution. Earlier, the suspect was granted bail but he did not appear before the court. Hanif and other four suspects took 14-year-old Aish Muhammad from outside his school in Raiwind area to some deserted place and cut off his genitals, also making him blind with sharp-edge weapon.

‘BLACKMAILER’ summoned

An anti-terrorism court summoned the last witness in case of alleged Facebook blackmailer. The court also sought forensic science’s report on the laptop recovered from Wahab Alvi, the alleged blackmailer.

Hearing adjourned until April 20.