KARACHI - Prof Dr Han W Koyro from Justus Liebig University Giessen of Germany said that Halophytes (plants of saline lands) can be used as potential crops for food, fuel, fibber, fodder and medicines. These plants have evolved mechanisms to tolerance high salinity. Many halophytes can even grow better under saline conditions. In many parts of the world several halophytes are cultivated on commercial scale and even sold in the markets.

He expressed these views during second day of the 4 days International conference entitled “Sustainable Development – Halophytes for Green Revolution” organised by Institute of Sustainable of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization (ISHU), Karachi University.

He indicated that there is a need to identify more halophytic crops and agronomic means for their mass-scale cultivation. He also emphasised on use of ‘biochar’ to deal with increase in soil salinisation during high saline agriculture. According to him halophyte cultivation on saline lands can reduce pressure from conventional agriculture and is a viable option to ensure food/fuel security in future.

Several foreign and national scientists shared their research with the participants.

Prof Dr M Ashraf, former chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) discussed his research endeavors about salinity tolerance mechanisms in plants. He overviewed that that understanding the mechanisms underlying salinity tolerance is the key prerequisite for enhancing salinity tolerance of crops. He highlighted the key aspects of plant metabolism which can be utilized as the targets of genetic engineering to develop new crops for saline lands.

Ummer Butt of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) delivered a lecture on “saline agriculture and its role in sustainable community”. He emphasized that the saline agriculture has a lot to offer in sustainable development of communities living in the Thar desert. “Utilization of salty water obtained during coals mining for growing halophytic fodder in the Thar desert with the help of Institute of Sustainable of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization (ISHU) will be valuable for the livestock of the poor communities,” he said.

He added this joint project of SECMC and ISHU will transform the lives of the poor communities of the Thar in sustainable way, as most of them rely on the livestock for their livelihood; therefore it’s being popular locally and also appraised internationally.

Dr Benno Boer, Advisor Science, Unesco Thailand, delivered a lecture on “Halophyte Research, conservation and development in context of role of Unesco biosphere reserves in achieving UN SDGs”. He said there are 669 biosphere reserves in the world and only two are in Pakistan and hence there is a need to identify more biosphere reserves in Pakistan especially in the coastal areas. These biosphere reserves help in fighting global climate change and also serve humanity in many ways.

Out 17 UN SDGs, success of many goals relies on innovative approaches such as use of currently unused saline barren lands and salty water for non-conventional halophyte based agriculture. He said that we can construct ‘floating mangrove forests’ in tropical oceans, which can not only help in sequestering rising CO2 but will also provide several community services such as feedstock for biofuel and fodder. There are many artificial islands being constructed in the world and floating mangroves can be the source of primary productivity of them. Successful demonstration of floating mangroves was done in Qatar in 2012 and demonstration site still exists there, which is an inspiration for the world. He also proposed idea of establishing a ‘world halophyte garden’ to conserve the germplasms of the over 2000 species of halophyte found worldwide. We need food and energy for over 7 billion people and green-revolution by halophyte cultivation, that Prof. Bilquees Gul of ISHU-UoK is advocating, seems a promising solution in this regard.

Prof Dr S M Saqlan Naqvi, the Vice Chancellor of Bacha Khan University Charsadda, presented his research about “use of bioengineering techniques for biofuel production”. He said intensive use of fossil fuel is the leading culprit for global climate change, therefore world is now looking for environment friendly fuel options such as biofuels. Biofuels are produced mainly from plant biomass and is both renewable and nearly carbon-neutral. However, in order to avoid competition between food and biofuel crops for good agricultural and fresh water, halophytes can be cultivated as fuel feedstock, which grow on barren saline lands. He stressed that using bioengineering techniques, more efficient enzymes and microbes can be designed to convert halophyte biomass into bioethanol and bio-diesel; hence fuel requirements of the burgeoning population can be supplemented.

Prof Dr Habib ur Rehman, BZU, Multan, expressed his views about the use of various biological approaches for saline agriculture. He emphasized on the use of different biochemical markers for selection of desirable germplasms for saline agriculture.

Dr Abdul Hameed Baloch from Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences discussed the use of geographic information system (GIS) techniques for studying halophyte diversity. He said using GIS we can efficiently map the vegetation and locate the various plant populations which are under threat. We can locate biodiversity hot-spots with high precision with the help of GIS, he said.