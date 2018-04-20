Share:

SHIKARPUR - The annual report on child abuse titled ‘Cruel Numbers 2017’ shows around 3,445 child abuse cases were reported with an average of nine cases per day.

These statistics was shared by Barkat Ali Ansari, Provincial Coordinator of Sahil, an NGO, on Wednesday during a media briefing on child abuse and child marriages cases reported in 91 national, regional and local dailies.

The data also includes cases directly received by Sahil which offers free psychological aid to the victims adding cases reported to other organisations have also been included.

A gender split analysis shows out of 3,445 cases, 1,368 were boys and 2,077 were girls, he added.

Around 1,039 children kidnapped while under the reported cases of rape, 366 were boys and 467 were girls. Numbers of gang rape cases are also very high, 158 were girls and 180 were boys. The age group that is most vulnerable to child abuse differs for both males and females.

Around 2,168 cases were reported Punjab. 933 cases in Sindh, 112 cases in federal capital, 78 cases in KP, 139 cases in Balochistan and 12 cases were reporter in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The division between urban rural areas has a lot of divergence. This is directly related to the fact that 70 percent of the population lives in rural areas. 24 percent (835) cases were reported from urban areas and 76 percent (2610) cases were reported from rural areas.

Most of the cases registered in police station numbers 2505. 797 cases statuses were not mentioned and 32 cases were not register.