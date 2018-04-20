A voiceless voice

- 12:51 AM | April 20, 2018 Pharma Trax for patient safety initiatives
- 12:29 AM | April 20, 2018 What went wrong in KP?
- 6:30 PM | April 19, 2018 Ali Zafar denies allegations of harassment by Meesha Shafi
- 6:03 PM | April 19, 2018 China to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Pakistan: DM China
- 5:55 PM | April 19, 2018 CHOGM meeting begins in London
- 4:36 PM | April 19, 2018 Versatile actor Muhammad Ali remembered
- 4:02 PM | April 19, 2018 CJP inquires Pervaiz Khatak about 'good governance' in KP
- 3:45 PM | April 19, 2018 Govt committed to eliminate preventable blindness from Pakistan: PM
- 3:38 PM | April 19, 2018 Fuzzy crab, shiny-eyed shrimp discovered on Java expedition
- 3:26 PM | April 19, 2018 Ben Kilham, the American bear whisperer
- 3:17 PM | April 19, 2018 ECP’s task force to assess internet voting system for overseas Pakistani voters
- 2:46 PM | April 19, 2018 Fox rejected an offer from Comcast before Disney buyout: filing
- 2:43 PM | April 19, 2018 UK pottery produces 'well suited' Harry and Meghan wedding mugs
- 2:42 PM | April 19, 2018 CM’s deadline to decide VC’s case: 10 months elapsed against ten days time
- 2:30 PM | April 19, 2018 Pakistan cricket team will depart for Ireland, England on Monday
- 2:19 PM | April 19, 2018 Pakistan contacts influential countries to stop Indian aggression
- 1:54 PM | April 19, 2018 At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream of going to high school
- 12:57 PM | April 19, 2018 No compromise on fundamental rights of masses: CJP
- 12:48 PM | April 19, 2018 Cartoonist in India faces threats over anti-rape cartoon
- 12:27 PM | April 19, 2018 Bilawal asks Musharraf to come back, face charges