Rawalpindi - Agriculture Department Punjab has taken revolutionary steps for promoting Agriculture in Pothohar region.The environment and soil of the Pothohar region is different from the other areas of Punjab. Director Soil Conservation Malik Ghulam Akbar said this at a press briefing here on Wednesday.

He said that major problems of Pothohar region are soil erosion and water runoff and about 3.5 million acre water is being received annually but most of the water is being lost. He said this water is not being only wasted but also causes soil erosion on a large scale. “To cope with the situation different steps have been taken under the Kissan Package,” he added. He said in the recent two years under Kissan package, 102 mini dams, 174 water ponds, 39 water storage tanks, 81 gabion spur, and 29 earthen bunds have been formed. Eighty percent subsidy was given on the construction of all these structures, the director said.

He said it is estimated that due to these water reservoirs and soil erosion controlling structure thirty two thousand one hundred and ninety acre land brought under cultivation. Due to the construction of mini dams and water ponds, there have beneficial effects on environment.

The underground water tables rise up. Due to water reservoirs fish farming would be possible in this region. Water stored in mini dams and water ponds is being utilized for vegetable and fruit cultivation. The fish culture has been introduced which is a source of additional income to the farmers. All interventions of soil and water conservation are benefitting the farmers of Pothohar region.

Engineer Chaudhry Abdul Sattar, Deputy Director Water Management Rawalpindi briefed about the water management schemes in the Pothohar region.

He said that there is a shortage of water in the country. In the Pothowar region there is a severe shortage of water and there is a dire need of efficient irrigation system like drip and sprinkler systems.

The Punjab Government is providing 60 percent subsidy on drip and sprinkler irrigation system. Drip irrigation system has 90-95 percent efficient and sprinkler irrigation system has 60-70 percent efficiency. This system would be able to irrigate 4443 acres through drip and 1090 acres through sprinkler irrigation system. Water management is also installing solar power system on an 80 percent subsidy.

The solar power is an alternative source of energy and is environment friendly. The water management is also installing a tunnel on 50% subsidy for introducing off season vegetables.

Dr Muhammad Tariq Director Barani Agricultural research Institute said that the institute is working for the development of Agriculture in Pothohar region. Due to the research of this institute Olive cultivation has been made possible in this region. The Government of Punjab has declared the Pothohar area as the Olive Valley.

Through a project this institute is providing plants free of cost and the target is to provide 2 million plants up to 2020. In addition the Punjab Government is providing 70 percent subsidy for installing water source. The project of Olive cultivation will meet the needs of edible oils and will save billions of rupees on the import of edible oil. The Barani Agricultural research Institute has also developed the improved varieties of Grapes, Peaches, Wheat and Groundnut.

Director Agriculture (Ext) Rawalpindi Division Sajjad Haider said that in Kissan Package the farmers are registered and thus the registered farmers are given loans without interest. For the first time in history, small scale farmers now own twelve and half acres of land. Sajjad Haider added that the Agriculture Department has provided disease free seeds through balloting. In Rawalpindi Division 4824 farmers were provide disease free seed. Now the Government is providing smart phones to the farmers for easy excess to latest production technology of crops. The smart phones are being provided to land owners for Rs. 1000 and tenants’ fort Rs. 500. The smart above mentioned smart phones come with pre installed applications like Agriculture TV, Crops Calendar and Expert Opinion.