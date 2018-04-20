Share:

ABOARD TANSUO-1:- Chinese archaeologists Wednesday set sail from Sanya in south China’s Hainan Province on board the oceanic research vessel Tansuo-1 to carry out the country’s first deep sea archaeological mission. Six archaeologists will board the submersible Shenhai Yongshi (literally “deep sea warrior”) and make six dives in waters off Beijiao of the Xisha Islands, according to the State Administration of Cultural Heritage. The dives, ranging from six to eight hours each, will vary in depth from 50 to 200 meters, although they may dive as deep as 1,000 meters if necessary.–Xinhua