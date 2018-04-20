Share:

KARACHI : Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and former federal minister for petroleum and natural resources, Dr Asim has announced not to contest upcoming general elections of 2018. According to the details, due to current political scenario of the country, Dr Asim has announced not to take part in the general elections of 2018.

Dr Asim said vote should be given due respect for continuation of the democracy in the country. Replying to a question Dr Asim said that Nawaz Sharif is not important now.