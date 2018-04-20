Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Pakistan’s digital horizon is bringing about a revolution in enterprises’ workings and societal behaviors. A few scores of shops of Lahore’s busy markets have started using e-Khata to run their businesses.

The e-Khata is a flexible plug and play ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution. Project leader Zain Gohar said that he conceived the idea months ago, but its realisation occurred at Abacus Consulting’s APIthon-I in January this year.

The App manages inventory, sales, ledgers, warehouses, human resources etc, through few clicks for the businesses. He says APIthon-I gave him a lifetime opportunity to implement some strong features and essence of Fintech, which would be impossible for any startup in Pakistan to achieve in mere 48 hours.

“Several brilliant ideas remain just ideas because of the lack of collaboration between the industry and application developers, and that’s a great injustice to our talent,” said Abacus Consulting Managing Director Abbas Ali Khan.

He said that the success of APIthon-I inspired him to arrange APIthon II being held in the National Incubation Centre in Islamabad on May 5 and 6. He said that such fourth technology ventures can tap the potential of startups and entrepreneurs.

Besides e-Khata, another application, Repair Wala, was made a reality. Its founder Sohaib Arif said when a mobile phone slips from your hands and shatters into pieces, it gives you sleepless nights. A visit to a local repairer is even another nightmare.

A few clicks at Repair Wala, however, resolve problems with the guarantee of the parts and protection of your personal data on the device. Sohaib says they got valuable feedback, API access and multiple investment opportunities from APIithon.

APIthon II also offers free registration to App developers and a chance to compete for cash prizes, seed money and mentorship by international and national companies. Registration is open at apithon.co. Abacus Consulting is working to promote artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and API economy in Pakistan.

Bike It! is yet a remarkable venture that APIthon I came up with. This environment-friendly project is a smart bicycle sharing platform that allows users to find and reserve a bike near them, and then use it to ride till their destination. Zain Haider, App founder, says Bike It! app enables its users to locate the bicycle, in a specific radius, on the map and then reserves it for 10 minutes, so that they could reach bicycle's location and unlock it for ride.

He says: “APIthon played a major role in completing our product as we were lacking the Mobile Wallet access for payments and biometric verification support for user identification.” “All the projects of APIthon I were wonderful, and have the potential to set new trends the world over,” said Abbas Ali Khan, adding that talent needed to be supported.

For APIthon II, partners are Jazz, Telenor 4G, UBER, Bookme.pk, JS Bank, TiE Islamabad, Ignite and the National Incubation Centre, Islamabad.