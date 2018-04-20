Share:

KARACHI - The police Wednesday registered a case against the miscreants for creating law and order situation during a protest held over the rape and murder of a minor girl in District West of Karachi. An FIR No 145/18 was registered on behalf of state. The police have placed sections of anti-terrorism act, encounter, rioting and provoking participants of the funeral prayers.

According to SHO Pirabad Police Station Urs Muhammad, the police have also included the names of the already arrested at least six miscreants in the FIR.

On the other hand, officials of the inquiry committee formed about to ascertain the actual causes behind the riots during protest and the killing of a man during clash between the protesters and the police also visited the protest site and also recorded the statements of the policemen and the residents of the area. The empty shells of the weapons used during clash were also collected and sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Muhammad Ilyas who was gunned down during the protest was laid to rest amid tears and sobs on Wednesday in a graveyard in Orangi Town. A large number of his family members, relatives and neighbors also attended the funeral and burial process. Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also visited the victim’s family and assured them of their fully cooperation saying that the family and the police both wanted to bury a girl but some miscreants tried to the advantage of the incident. He, however, clarified that the police will also be punished accordingly to law if any policeman found while misusing the authority. The family of a minor girl who was rapped murdered and dumped in district west of Karachi has appealed the higher authority for a justice.

A seven year old girl Rabia who went missing on April 15 near from her house was found murder in Manghopir area on the next day of her kidnapping. The family, relatives, neighbors and score of people had stage a protest on Tuesday while they were on their way to graveyard for burial after the medical reports of minor victim confirmed that she was raped and strangulate to death, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits responsible for the incident. The victim ill, fatted father Baqa Mohammad said that while talking with media of the already suspect Raheem Bux is a maternal uncle of a victim while claiming Raheem Bux uninvolved has demanded his immediate release however the father has demanded speedy trial of another arrested accused Fazal Dad as he was seen while taking away buying sweets.