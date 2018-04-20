Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Punjab Director General Saleem Shahzad Wednesday said that former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema was ‘deeply’ involved in Paragon City Developers – one of the contractors in Ashiyana Housing Scheme.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on the premise of the Lahore High Court.

The director general said Cheema received benefits from the contractor company in the shape of lands which he got transferred in the name of his family members. Cheema, he said, was being investigated for his involved in other cases including LDA City project. He also said that Cheema’s arrest was purely in accordance with the law.

The DG claimed that NAB was investigating the cases purely on merit.

About leakage of a document related to Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, he said that there was no such thing on the part of NAB.

He said Saad was a respectable political figure and NAB shows respect to the individuals. However, he said the inquiries were pending and the truth would come out.

“There is clear directive from the NAB chairman Javed Iqbal to ensure inquiries on merit and without any fear or favour,” the DG said. Answering another question about the record of the public sector companies, the DG said that they had received record from various public sector companies but still the record of many others was required.

DG Saleem Shahzad had come to the Lahore High Court following a court order regarding the case of a man arrested by the NAB in Sargodha.