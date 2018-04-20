Share:

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) ordered to register an FIR against a police inspector for allegedly receiving bribe from a citizen on Wednesday.

According to ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed, a citizen namely Habib Ullah submitted an application to the ACE authorities alleging that Inspector Shaukat Ali had received Rs30,000 as bribe from him for providing him a vehicle on lower cost. During investigation, the allegation levelled against the inspector proved true. So, the ACE authorities ordered the registration of an FIR against him.