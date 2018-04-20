Share:

Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has awarded departmental punishment to a cop on charges of Corruption, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said the RPO has transferred Hawaldar Azhar from Police Station Kallar Syedan and ordered an inquiry against him. According to details, some locals of Dhudial and Suba Shah lodged complaints with RPO stating Hawaldar Azhar who was appointed at Shah Khaki Police Picket was involved in taking bribes from the locals and the expatriates. During investigation, the cop was found guilty, he said.