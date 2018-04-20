Share:

Ferozsons Laboratories partners with PanTheryx

KARACHI (PR): Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a publicly listed healthcare company has partnered with PanTheryx Inc, an innovative US life science company, to launch DiaResQ sachets, a breakthrough nutritional innovation for diarrhoea relief in children and adults.

The product was included among the world’s 30 leading healthcare innovations that show promise in transforming global health by 2030, in the “Reimagining Global Health, Innovation Countdown 2030” report, produced by PATH, and supported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, USAID and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway.

DiaResQ gives physicians an option for a highly effective nature-based treatment of diarrhoea, a disease that annually claims the lives of over 125,000 children under the age of 5 in Pakistan alone.

Uber, Elahi Group join hands

KARACHI (PR): Uber, the global smartphone app that offers safe, reliable and affordable transport options for riders and drivers, has joined hands with Elahi Group (EGC) to launch an innovative ‘Rickshaw Financing Program’ for Uber partner-drivers in Pakistan.

Through this partnership, Uber aims to provide a solution for driver-partners who are unable to finance their own vehicle. With EGC’s ‘Vehicle Installment Program’, the new and existing Uber driver-partners, especially those who do not have access to a vehicle or credit record, can pay down the cost of a rickshaw in affordable installments over a financing period of up to 3 years.

Omar Askari, Head of Business Development at Uber Pakistan said: “There is a dearth of efficient financing options in the rickshaw market. Our partnership with The Elahi Group will deliver a program that provides our driver partners access to a vehicle in an easy and affordable manner. We are excited to build a mechanism that empowers our fellow citizens to benefit from the economic opportunity our technology platform facilitates."

Speaking about the partnership, Danish Elahi - CEO of Elahi Group of Companies, said: “This innovative Rickshaw Financing Program, in collaboration with Uber Pakistan, is an ideal response to the increasing demand for affordable and creative transportation services in Pakistan. We are looking forward to bringing this program to Uber partner-drivers, creating a pathway for them to utilise the economic opportunities available to them through Uber and be active and empowered members of the community.”

Physiogel at Fashion Week

KARACHI: The two-day Fashion Pakistan Week was held recently at the Pearl Continental Marquee here. The red carpet was abuzz with numerous celebrities, many of whom were spotted at the lavish purple and white Physiogel booth, the brand which served as the official red carpet sponsor for Fashion Pakistan Week ’18.

Prior to the show, leading celebrities and designers were seen mingling at the Physiogel corner where Nadia Hussain engaged in conversations revolving around fashion, their personal style, beautiful skin.

Hussain also conducted an interesting rapid fire session with celebrities who visited the booth. Physiogel’s range of Daily Defence, Calming Relief and Moisture Therapy were on display so attendees even got a first-hand experience of the soft-smooth skin effect caused by using Physiogel products.

Paramount celebrates new restaurant opening

KARACHI (PR): In a ribbon cutting ceremony held here the other day, the Paramount Fine Foods team celebrated the grand opening of their new restaurant at Sindhi Muslim Society with the children from Dar-ul-Sukun and Karachi Down Syndrome Programme.

Paramount Fine Foods, which originates from Canada, is the fastest growing authentic Middle Eastern cuisine franchise that has restaurants around the globe including Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, USA and Lebanon. It will also be opening its doors in UK soon.

Being the pioneers in introducing fresh and healthy flavours of the Middle Eastern cuisine in Pakistan, Paramount Fine Foods opened its doors in November 2016 with its first restaurant on Khayaban-e-Shamsheer. After seeing great success it expanded its Middle Eastern flavoursto Lucky One Mall in 2017 which has now been followed by the opening of its doors on the busy food street in Sindhi Muslim Society.

The expansion of the brand is part of the overall franchise development plan for the food chain with a goal of opening 30 restaurants across Pakistan in the coming years. This will create multiple job opportunities in various disciplines and will have an impact on the local economy. Paramount Fine Foods has so far created 100+ direct job opportunities and aims to further generate more job opportunities in the industry, indirectly.

Al Kasir Group launches innovative diamond trading model

DUBAI (PR): Dubai-based Al Kasir Group has launched diamond trading on the blockchain with three diamond-backed blockchain assets. Al Kasir Jewellery Trading and Al Kasir portal, a joint venture under the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Obaid Al Maktoum, announced the launch of the innovative diamond trading model using the blockchain technology for the first time in the world.

Blockchain technology is increasingly popular amongst individuals, financial institutions and governments. Diamonds are an ideal asset backing for Blockchain-assets since they are rare, taking a billion years to develop, have several millennia of history as a recognized store of value, and are small and therefore easily stored and transported.

The three Blockchain-assets are designed to seamlessly address the need of security, combining the convenience of digital currencies by being utilized as Blockchain-assets with the stability of traditional assets.

Huawei achieves ‘Cyber Essentials Plus’

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, has announced it has achieved Cyber Essentials Plus certification.

The Cyber Essentials scheme, which was launched by the UK government in 2014 and is part of the government’s National Cyber Security Strategy, involves an independent assessment of security controls that businesses need to have in place to mitigate risks from common cyber threats. By taking part in this Cyber Essential assessment, organisations are able to demonstrate to customers and partners that they have taken vital precautions to combat today’s internet-borne threats.

Huawei recognises and follows the international regulations and practices on information security and the announcement of Cyber Essentials Plus certification complements Huawei’s existing ISO 27001 certification.

Angels International College hosts event

FAISALABAD (PR): An aspiring evening gathering for the fourth session of 'Faisalabad Reads' was held at Angels International College Atlantis Campus the other day, where a crowd of intellectuals and book critics accumulated for an open discussion on Kashif Murtaza's travelogue to Israel, translated by Dr Iqbal Deewan, called as ' Deewar-e-girya kay aas paas'.

The newly formed reading club 'Faisalabad Reads' has become a quick sensation amongst the readers' circle of the city. The aim of the club is to value existing readers and motivate more people, especially youngsters, towards appreciation of culture and literature through reading. The session lasted for 2 hours in the peaceful environment of college building and was enjoyed by everyone present there.