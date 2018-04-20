Share:

KARACHI : Director General of Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday visited NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi.

He was welcomed by the university’s administration and students. The DG briefed students about the Karachi operation and its successful results. He said the Rangers were taking every possible step to bring peace to the megalopolis. He urged students to launch a social movement for betterment of the city. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, teachers and students appreciated the role of the Rangers in restoring peace in Karachi.