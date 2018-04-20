Share:

­KASUR-Feudal lords, industrialists and political dynasties did not let democracy strengthen in Pakistan. There is a worst form of dictatorship in the country in name of democracy.

Nizampura Union Council Chairman Mehr Latif stated during a media talk here other day. He lamented the fact that change of a political government could bring no change to the political system and state functioning of the country. “The political governments have done nothing good for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. The rulers came either through elections or coup, looted national resources only,” he flayed. He stated that Pakistan could not make progress until an end to corruption at higher level.

DACOITS FLEE, VALUABLES RECOVERED

Two dacoits being chased by patrolling police avoided arrest by leaving their motorbike and looted valuables behind here the other day.

The police were on a routine patrol when two suspicious persons drove past on a plate-less motorbike. The police rushed after them as they did not respond to the call of police to stop. The dacoits left two goats worth Rs50,000 behind and fled.

A case had been registered at Ahmedpur Lamma. Investigation was underway.