LAHORE - An Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) official has challenged his own department’s third party audit in Lahore High Court who has sought comments from authorities concerned on 30th.

On January 21, the ET&NC has advertised in a national newspaper seeking application from audit companies for third party audit of the property tax section of department for the years 2013 and 2014. Sources in NAB said advertisement was published on Sunday and contract was awarded to a blue-eyed company, UHY, without competitive bids.

They said that a huge amount was paid to the company as fee and instructions were issued to staff concerned to cooperate with the representatives of the company.

ET&NC inspector Dr Iqbal has filed a writ petition in Lahore High Court for quashing the third party audit decision of ET&NC. Iqbal was of the view that in the presence of government’s audit department hiring services of private firm for audit was totally unlawful. Excise and Taxation property tax section in Farid Court House officials have refused to cooperate with audit consultant firm’s representatives who contacted them to collect tax data from them.

A senior officer said, “We will not provide data to the company representatives since it is security risk to provide the same to a private company.”

As per agreement company was assigned to conduct survey and audit of properties falling in category A, but company representatives were engaged in collection of data of other properties as well including B, C, D, E and F. Excise Staff was making preparation to file another writ petition in the court to challenge the working nature of audit companies and terming it as security risk. They demanded investigations into the working of UHY, Urban Unit and M-3 companies same as NAB was investigating into the 56 public sector companies on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Dr Iqbal in his petition has quoted a Supreme Court decision wherein there was no room of third party audit in public sector departments.

UHY company representatives present in Excise office who were given a separate office said that they were not employees of UHY Company neither they knew the office of the firm. They said that they were students o CAA and ACCA and having their internship with another firm named GT.

To a question about salary, they said, “We are getting Rs15000 stipend.”

They said on the condition of anonymity that previously the excise officers were cooperative but for the last few days they were reluctant. The Office of Director General of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Contro, Akram Ashraf Gondal wrote a letter to all directors in which they were directed to cooperate with UHY Hassan Naeem and Company for GIS Urban Immoveable Property Tax (UIPT) for third party audit and validation. But there were questions about the validity of that letters in ET&NC circles since there was no reference number mentioned on the copies.

When contacted, ET&NC Secretary Dr Ahmad Balal said that audit was being conducted on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said, “We have consulted our legal team to submit reply to the Lahore High Court on date fixed for hearing”.

Additional Director General Masoodul Haq said that firm was paid Rs40 million as consultancy fee and though there was no precedent in ET&NC department in past to conduct third party audit, decision was not illegal.

He said that there were examples in other departments of conducting audit through private firm. He said that those who were making hue and cry over third party audit decision actually were involved in corruption and they wanted to save their skin by not going into the audit.