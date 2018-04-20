Share:

Islamabad - Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Farrukh Rasheed on Wednesday assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Islamabad Traffic Police.

Farrukh Rasheed, an officer of Grade-19, is from 30th Common PSP Group and has served on various posts in the provinces as police officer. He has also served in Islamabad as Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Presently, he was serving as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG, General) in Islamabad. He has been appointed as SSP (Traffic) keeping in view his professional capability.

After assuming charge, SSP said that his first priority is to promote community policing and bridge the gap between police and public. Rasheed has replaced Malik Matloob Ahmed.