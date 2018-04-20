Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Wednesday formed a new full bench for the hearing of appeals pending before it regarding proceedings of an anti-terrorism court on Model Town killings’ case.

The new bench would be headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan while Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem were the other members. The bench would resume hearing on Thursday (today).

Minhajul Quran Secretariat/Pakistan Awami Tehreek had filed the appeals challenging the decision of an anti-terrorism court which had excluded the names of twelve respondents including ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana SanaUllah and other leaders of PML-N, and summoned former inspector general Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera and other officials on its private complaint.

The PAT wanted Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and other leaders of the PML-N to be tried in the Model Town killings’ case.

Last Saturday, The Supreme Court ordered the trial court to hold day-to-day hearing of the case, with directives to the LHC to decide within two weeks all the petitions and appeals related to the incident. An Anti-Terrorism Court last year in February had summoned 127 officials including IG Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, DIG operations, former DCO Lahore and other respondents in a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek over Model Town massacre.

Non-bailable arrest warrants: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Rana Abdul Jabbar, the former DIG Operations, directing him to appear as witness on the private complaint against Model Town killings’ case. The court also recorded the statement of Jawad Hamid, the administrator of Minhajul Quran Secretariat, and put off further hearing till Thursday (today).

At least 14 people lost their lives and 85 others got injured when clash erupted between police and the PAT workers over the issue of barrier lying outside Minhajul Quran secretariat.

