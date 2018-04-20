Share:

­KAMALIA-A team of Health Department flanked by police raided and sealed four illegal medical stores at Kamalia on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a raid was conducted on the orders of Kamalia Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Najeeb. A team of Health Department led by DDHO Dr Kashif and Drug Inspector Rizwan Shah raided drug stores and medical clinics at Chak 705 G/B, 18 Morr, Chak 712 G/B and Zeeshan Colony in Kamalia. The officials caught four persons running drug stores and medical clinics illegally. They sealed the stores and clinics and registered cases against the accused.