Islamabad police striving to secure lives of citizens: IGP

ISLAMABD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has said that the Police force is striving hard to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and convenience in their lives.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of members of all Conciliatory Committees of the police stations and the human rights officers. AIG (Operations) Asmat Ullah Junejo, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. He said that the effective way of policing in the current age is ‘Community Policing’ which is being followed by the entire world. He said that developed countries have promoted community policing because police department cannot perform without public cooperation.

He further said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the citizens. He said that complete scrutiny has been made while electing the members of conciliatory committees who are working shoulder to shoulder with the police after pending their private tasks.

He urged the members of conciliatory committees to work for the welfare of the people by putting aside their political affiliations. He said that no worker of any party is included in such committees. The IGP said that police stations in Islamabad are being converted into model police stations while those declared earlier as model police stations are providing entire services under one roof with focus on community policing. The IGP said that results of community policing are being transmitted to the public and more efforts would be made to improve it.–Staff Reporter

Residents of capital demanding cleanliness of nullahs

ISLAMABAD: Residents of various sectors of Islamabad asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take measures for cleanliness of nullahs passing through their localities, on Wednesday.

At least one nullah is flowing from almost every sector of Islamabad, however, immediate attention of the civic body is needed to clean these and ward off any untoward incident as well save the citizens from several health dangers.–APP

Talking to APP, Amjad Ali resident of sector G-7 said nullahs located at sector G-9 and G-7 are filled with dirty water and mud. He said that the civic body had not desilted these nullahs since many years. Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri told the Sanitation Directorate to take effective steps for the cleanliness of nullahs in a well planned manner as the sewerage lines are causing malodorousness whereas throwing of plastic bags and other solid waste results in the blockage of the smooth flow of nullah water.

He said if the cleanliness of these nullahs would be carried out on a regular basis, the garbage and malodorousness can be controlled.