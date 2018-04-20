Share:

­GUJRANWALA-A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Kamoke due to joblessness.

Shahbaz, a resident of Khott, was disheartened due to non-availability of job. Thus, he jumped in front of a speeding train resultantly died on the spot. Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead body at hospital.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Aam Log Party activists staged a protest demonstration against the Solid Waste Management Company and the Municipal Corporation at GT Road for poor sanitary condition in the city.

The protesters led by Naseem Sadiq, the chairman Aam Log party, chanted slogans against the officers and said that big heaps of garbage were lying on the roads and streets for the last one month while no authority took notice of the situation. He said the citizens were facing great difficulties due to filthy atmosphere. The protesters warned that if heaps of garbage were not dumped within next seven days, they would protest again by throwing the garbage in front of the houses of the local parliamentarians.