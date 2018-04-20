Share:

­KANGNAPUR-The journalists belonging to various press clubs of three districts paid glowing tribute to senior journalist and former chairman city press club Muhammad Abdullah Firdosi

A condolence reference was held, which was organised by Kanganpur press club in the memory of the late journalist.

All the presidents and general secretaries of press clubs - Kasur, Chunian, Kot Radha Kishan, Chang Manga, Ellahabad, Phoolnagar, Pattoki, Rajowal, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Depalpur, Mandi Ahmadabad, Okara and Sahiwal attended the condolence reference.

Besides office-bearers of national, provincial and district journalist organisations also attended the reference and paid glowing tribute to Abdullah Firdosi for his contribution towards regional journalism. In their speeches RUJ Pakistan President Syed Shafqat Gillani, Shoukat Naqshbandi, Atta Kasuri, Tanveer Aslam Khan, Haji Ramzan, Syed Tanveer Iqbal, Wasem Dogar, Dr Rasheed Khokar, Sajid Kalash, Hafiz Sharif Ashraf, Jhangir Dogar, Mushtaq Qadir, Assistant Commissioner Chunia Ahmad Butt and Kanganpur Police SHO lauded the professional approach of the late journalist. They also threw light on different aspects of the life and appreciated services rendered by late Firdosi. Later a collective prayer was also offered for the eternal peace and rest of the departed soul of Abdullah Firdosi.