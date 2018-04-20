Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt will purchase 380 buses from China to be utilised in the Rapid Bus Transit Service project.

A spokesperson of the provincial government said on Wednesday that a delegation of KP govt will leave for China on Friday to procure the buses for the project.

The KP govt is currently completing the Rapid Bus Transit Service project in Peshawar. The project, which is being built at 49 billion Pakistani rupees (420 million US dollars), is expanded over 26 kilometers from Chamkani area to Hayatabad area in Peshawar, the capital of province.

The Rapid Bus Transit project will have 31 bus stations, while the line also contains a 3.5 km-long area of underpasses. Apart from the project, the whole road structure along the east to the west corridor will also be revived and a new bicycle lane will be introduced.

The construction activities on the Peshawar Rapid Bus Transit Service project kicked off in November 2017. It is being constructed concurrently with the famous Peshawar Ring Road. It will not only provide commuters an easy way to commute through the city but also redirect heavy vehicles from the city.

The country has similar transit bus projects in other cities, including Lahore, Multan, and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.