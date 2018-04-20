Share:

LHC acquits four men of murder

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered acquittal of four men accused of killing a person in Sadar Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh, by giving them benefit of doubt. A division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudahry passed the order on appeal of the accused men. They include Sultan, Naveed, Shafqat and Riaz. A trial court, in 2015, had awarded death sentence to Sultan and life imprisonment to three others including Naveed, Shafqat and Riaz for killing a man namely Dilmeer, a resident of Chaddar village, TT Singh. Advocate Saiqa Javed appeared on behalf of the appellants and argued that the identification parade carried out for identification of her clients was illegal. They were sat in a group of 40 people which was against the rules. She argued that the Supreme Courts had also ruled in two latest judgments that identification parade of an accused should be done in the row of ten people. Saiqa said police implicated her clients on the baseless grounds and they had been suffering in jails in for last over three years. She prayed to the court to set aside the decision of the trial court and order their acquittal. The bench, after hearing the arguments of both sides, ordered acquittal of the four persons. Sadara Kamalia police had booked the four men namely Sultan, Naveed, Shafqat and Riaz under Section 395 of Pakistan Penal Code in 2013 over charges of killing Dilmeer, a resident of Chaddar village, TTSingh. –Staff Reporter

Robbery suspect ‘dies’ in custody

A robbery suspect died in the lock up of Iqbal Town police station on early Wednesday, police sources said. The suspect was identified by police as Shahbaz. A few days ago, he was handed over to the police by locals for interrogation in connection with a robbery case. He was subjected to torture by three policemen on Tuesday night. When his condition got deteriorated, Shahbaz was taken to hospital where he expired later, according to a police source. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Deaths of crime suspects in police custody are quite common in this Punjab province where hundreds of suspects are also killed in fake police shootings every year. Routinely, suspects are also kept at private torture cells for in the name of interrogation. –Staff Reporter