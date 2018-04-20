Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over illegal detention of an innocent citizen by National Accountability Bureau in Sargodha, and summoned complete record of the case.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan raised the concerns while hearing a petition moved by Zahid Bilal challenging his arrest by the anti-corruption watchdog. He said that he was arrested by the NAB regarding Sargodha Industrial Park scam but during the course of investigation he was found innocent but was not released. At this, the bench summoned DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shehzad who appeared before the court. During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan expressed serious concerns over the arrest of the citizen, observing that “freedom and liberty of the citizens is the top priority,”. The bench emphasized that constitution of Pakistan guaranteed liberty of citizens and it is of foremost importance for the courts as well.

The bench also warned that a heavy fine would be imposed on NAB for each day Zahid spent in jail if it is found guilty of keeping him in illegal detention. The bench adjourned the hearing until April 23.