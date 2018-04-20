Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a Hafiz-e-Quran from narcotics smuggling charges a month after completion of his three-and-a-half years imprisonment.

On February 16, 2015, the Tehkal Police Station in Peshawar had registered a case against Haji Nawaz under Section 9 (C) CNSA 1997.

The Inspector Excise and Taxation on ‘information’ stopped a car on the University Road Peshawar and ‘recovered’ 10kg heroin from it.

The accused was convicted and awarded seven-year imprisonment along with Rs50,000 fine by the Additional Session Judge. However, he was extended benefit of the Section 382-B of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on account of his matriculation and being a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Nawaz had challenged the order in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) which dismissed his petition on June 22, 2016.

Yesterday a three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa declared Nawaz innocent and acquitted him from charges.

However, it was revealed that Haji Nawaz has already served his period of sentence and released almost a month ago on March 23.

The bench observed that differentiating the genuine and false cases has become difficult due to lack of competence of the Excise officials.

But the question, as to who is responsible for the wastage of these years of the innocent person which he spent in Central Jail Peshawar, left unaddressed.

Advocate Noor Alam Khan, counsel for the accused, told The Nation that the appeal of his client challenging the judgment of the Peshawar High Court had been pending in the Supreme Court for more than one and half years.

He stated that the reasons stated by the PHC in support of session judge’s order are not legally sustainable and the judgment suffers from the misreading and non-reading of the material on record. He further said that the case against his client was absolutely false, fabricated having no reality and the client was innocent from the day one.

It is believed had this petition been fixed earlier, the falsely implicated person would have got some relief in terms of imprisonment.

Legal experts believe that it is a requirement of ‘social justice’ to impose penalty on those who falsely implicate innocents.

There are many sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) from Section 190 and onwards which can be incorporated on account of submitting false evidences during the investigation or prosecution.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhary says that departmental inquiries could be conducted against such officers or employees. He, however, lamented that there is no law to punish the accuser in such eventuality when the accused is declared innocent after his release on completion of the sentence.

He, however, said that it is the responsibility of prosecution to look into such matters. What prosecution department was doing, he questioned.

It is not the first time that a litigant suffered such a situation. In October 2016, the top court had acquitted a man, who was awarded death sentence by a session court in April 2004 in a murder case, two years after his death.

Late Mazhar Hussain had not availed the opportunity to see the day when he was declared innocent and acquitted as he died of coronary failure while in prison.

Member Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and legal expert Raheel Kamran Sheikh said that every acquittal like the case of Haji Nawaz shows the miscarriage of justice which judges of the high court fail to check.

“It speaks volumes of the performance of prosecutors and the judicial calibre especially that of the high courts,” he said while commenting on the case.

It is yet to be decided by the top court as to whether the death sentence to Aasia Bibi in THE Blasphemy case was awarded by erring the law or she was found guilty.

This matter, which got prominence after then Punjab governor late Salman Taseer pleaded for her retrial and subsequently shot dead by his guard, has also not been fixed for more than one and half years.