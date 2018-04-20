Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Marriyum Auranzeb has said that journalists have always played a key role for supremacy and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Addressing a ceremony regarding 8th Wage Board Award here on Wednesday, she said that 10 years of democracy in the country will be completed by July and it would be better for the institutions to work within their domains.

Referring to the remarks of the CJP, she said she barred activists of the party not to raise slogans.

On the occasion, Marriyum handed over notification of the 8th Wage Board Award to PFUJ’s President, Afzal Butt.