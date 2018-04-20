Share:

LOS ANGELES-It’s no wonder, sometimes, that Taylor Swift is so keen to keep her private life out of the public eye. A masked man wearing rubber gloves was recently arrested outside her home in Beverly Hills on suspicion of stalking. That would have been the most terrifying thing were it not for the paraphernalia that was discovered in his car at the time of the arrest.

The man was identified by police as 38-year-old Julius Sandrock from Colorado, and it has been reported that he had rope, a knife, firearm ammunition, more masks and more gloves stowed away in his vehicle. He was taken into custody on Saturday and released yesterday morning.

Thankfully, 28-year-old Swift wasn’t at the property at the time of the incident, as she currently lives on the other side of the country in New York. It’s just as well because Sandrock certainly isn’t a first time offender. He apparently owns three handguns and is currently on probation in his home state for illegally discharging one of the weapons.

Police have managed to fix him with a temporary restraining order preventing him from possessing firearms, after he confessed to police that he had driven from Colorado with the intention of seeing Swift. There is some evidence that the offender was not mentally sound during the incident as he was also found carrying various prescription drugs and he claimed to have bipolar disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder among other things.

The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer is probably used to this kind of behaviour by now; less than two weeks ago, security guards had to escort a young homeless man named Justin Lilly from the same property after trespassing, and he was later charged with misdemeanor. Fortunately, she’s also always been sure to be vigilant when it comes to security.