ISLAMABAD - The Planning Ministry has created two drafts of Rs 800 billion and Rs 1010 billion Public Sector Development Programme 2018-19 allocations which will be presented Wednesday (today) to the Federal Minister for Planning for final approval, it is learnt reliably here.

"We are working on two parallel PSDP allocations draft for the fiscal 2018-19 as it is unclear that whether the final allocations will be Rs 800 billion or Rs 1010 billion and federal planning minister will decide which one will be submitted for the approval of upcoming National Economic Council (NEC)'s meeting,, official sources told The Nation.

The meeting of the NEC has been convened on April 24 in the Ministry of Planning and will be presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the source said.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) has earlier this week approved a developmental outlay of Rs 1763 billion, for the Federal PSDP and provincial ADPs for the fiscal 2018-19 and recommended, to the NEC, to increase it to Rs2312 billion. The planning ministry is still striving to increase the ceiling to Rs 1010 billion, the source said.

Ahsan Iqbal has earlier claimed that "During current fiscal our developmental outlay was more than Rs 2000 billion and in the upcoming PSDP it's going to be above than Rs 2000 billion."

The Finance Ministry has recently increased the Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) for the Ministries/Divisions by Rs 50 billion in the PSDP 2018-19 from Rs 750 billion to 800 billion.

Earlier following the previous IBC given by the Ministry of Finance, the APCC has approved the allocation of Rs 750 billion for the ministries/division.

For the time being the ministry has not released the APCC decision about the allocation to the ministries and divisions as it is not finalized yet.

First the APCC approved Rs 750 billion for the PSDP 2018-19 and now the finance ministry has increased the amount to Rs 800 billion, the source said. "We have already bifurcation of Rs 750 to ministries and divisions, however for the new Rs 50 billion we will require the approval of the minister of planning. Out of the Rs 50 billion the minister has already announced, during APCC, to allocate Rs 10 billion above the demand of HEC and the decision regarding the remaining amount is awaited, the official said.

The ministries/divisions are unaware of its proposed allocations therefore the finalization of Indicative New Schemes (INS) is not yet finalized, the source said.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI