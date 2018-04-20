Share:

KASUR - Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 40 PML-N leader and workers including two councillors for unleashing a “profanity-laced tirade” against the judges of Supreme Court during a protest held in response to the lifetime disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

According to police, over 70 PML-N workers and two lawmakers including MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari had been booked in two separate cases registered on the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan.

The police had also arrested two local PML-N leaders including Nasir Khan and Jamil Ahmed Khan on late Tuesday night and shifted them to an unknown place.

It is to be noted that a protest had been organised by the PML-N workers after a Supreme Court verdict describing lifetime disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. During the protest, the PML-N workers led by Baitul Mal District Chairman Nasir Mehmood Khan, Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan and Kasur Market Committee Chairman Jamil Ajmed Khan had shouted slogans against the Supreme Court judges, spoke foul about them and threatened them with dire consequences. A video of the protest went viral on social media in which the PML-N leaders were spotted leading an anti-judiciary protest. Punjab IG Police Arif Nawaz took notice of it and ordered immediate arrest of the political workers who rallied against the Supreme Court.

Acting upon the IG orders, police registered a case no. 197/18 against forty PML-N workers including two councillors under sections 166/506/341/228/109/147/189 and arrested all of them. The second case no. 198/17 was registered against as many as 50 PML-N workers including MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari, Baitul Mal District Chairman Jamil Khan and TMC Chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan. Raids were being conducted for their arrest.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that the IG orders would be implemented at all cost. He said that teams under the supervision of SP (investigation) Quddus Baig had been formed for the arrest of the accused.

Man killed in bike-rickshaw collision

A man died in collision between a motorcycle and rickshaw in the remit of Changa Manga police here the other day.

According to police, Sajjad Ahmed was on his way on a bike. Near Changa Manga roundabout, a speeding rickshaw hit his bike, killing him on the spot. Police registered a case and lunched investigation.

INJURED

Five persons including a woman were shot at and injured in two separate incidents in Kasur City and suburbs.

According to Kasur Saddr police, three persons including Haroon, Ayub and Sughra Bibi, 62, were injured in firing by suspect Mushtaq and accomplices after a tiff over a cricket match. The injured were shifted to Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The police registered the case against 13 accused on a complaint submitted by Qaiser Khan. Investigation was underway.

In another incident, two persons including Ashfaq and Rafiq were shot at and injured by suspects - Tufail and Ahsan - over a trifle at a local dairy shop on Surhali Road, Mustafabad. Local police registered a case on a complaint of Shaukat Ali. However, no arrest had been made so far.