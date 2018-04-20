Share:

KARACHI - Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqqiqi (MQM-H) chairman Aafaq Ahmed Wednesday announces holding public gathering on April 29 at Liaquatabad flyover Karachi.

Aafaq made this announcement while addressing a press conference at his resident in locality of DHA Karachi. Drawing attention towards the current miserable situation of Karachi, MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman said that party has decided to bring all resident of Karachi on one page and during the gathering would be a mile stone as party would announce its future strategy after consulting with the people.

He said power outages has increased problems of citizen however a religious party call to shut down Karachi over the issue has placed a question mark on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and ruling government. Earlier an impression was shown by LEAs that shutting down city or strike call would not be tolerated but it is surprising that silence was kept over this matter, said Aafaq.

Is same silence would be adopted if MQM-Haqqiqi or any group of MQM-Pakistan had called for a shutter down strike, questioned MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman adding that I always pointed out about the dual standard being practiced in Karachi.

Further accusing, KE for carrying out unannounced load shedding across the city, Aafaq said that NEPRA had accused private power company over its irregularities while the crisis could only end by renationalizing KE.

To a question, he said that I believe that every authority or institutions providing utilities to the citizen should be ran under the supervision of Mayor Karachi as empowering elected local government is the only way out.

Talking about formation of new province in the country, Aafaq said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has taken a good step over adding formation of new provinces in Punjab in party manifesto. Zardari should implement the same schema for Sindh province and effort for the establishment of the Southern Sindh province comprising on the urban region of province, demanded MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman.

To a question about MQM, he said that MQM is the one that only belongs to Altaf Hussain and terming others group like MQM-Bahadurabad as real MQM is not right. He said MQM politics has came to an end and the next election results would confirm their real status in political field of Karachi.

To another query about the division in Mohajir based politics, Aafaq said that I acquaint with Amir Khan and Dr Farooq Sattar not public the internal party issues and try to resolve it inside the close door. I also asked Talib Joheri to play his role as a mediator and end the crisis but both of them did not even pick Talib Joheri calls. He said MQM-PIB and Bahadurabad were responsible for the division as they failed to keep the party intact.