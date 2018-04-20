Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Works & Services Department to complete three under construction overhead bridges on railway crossings at Tando Adam, Kotri and Jacobabad by June 2018 because the incomplete work has caused serious hardships for the people.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the incomplete schemes and the schemes started under repair and maintenance (M&R) head here at the CM House today. The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon, chief engineer (roads) and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that during his visit to Tando Adam in January last he had visited the overhead bridge, including approaching roads to Railway Crossing but noted that the works department t leaving the railway portion has almost been completed the scheme. On this Secretary Works Aijaz Memon told the chief minister that the railway authorities were not issuing NOC for construction of the portion on railway crossing. The chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed secretary works to personally talk to railway authorities and get the NOC. “In case of any issue I would personally talk to concerned authorities,” he said and directed him to complete it by June 218.

Discussing the Overhead bridge on railway line between Kotri City and the Industrial Area, Kotri, the chief minister said that he had visited the bridge in first week of February. He added that the work on the bridge has been left complete. The secretary works told the chief minister that the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, Hyderabad has issued stay order in September 2017. On this the chief minister directed him to pursue the case in the court properly and get the stay order vacated and start the work. He also advised him to see if the railway authority has issued the NOC or not so that this matter could also be addressed accordingly.

Murad Ali Shah also said that work on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Flyover bridge on Jal Phatak (railway crossing) Jacobabad is also incomplete. Again the secretary said that some private parties have filed claims in the high court. On this the chief minister said that the high court has not issued stay order. The chief minister directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to conduct inquiry into the unnecessary delay in completion of the work through Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) and report him. “I want you to personally visit the scheme and get it completed by June 2018,” he directed Chairman P&D and said “the government has utilized millions of rupees on these schemes and they would be of no use until they are completed,” He went on saying that he would launch these three schemes in June, therefore all the relevant bottlenecks must be removed accordingly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the Repair & Maintenance (M&R) works said that this year, 2017-18, he had allocated Rs5.32 billion for repair and maintenance of different roads and so far Rs5 billion have been released. “The funds were allocated district-wise so that old roads could be improved for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The chief minister was informed that under M&R work on four Tando Mohammad Khan Roads have been started. They are TM Khan – Mullah Katiar Road to village Lal Khan Brohi Road for Rs21.3 million, to village Achar Patel for Rs27.2 million, to village Luqman Khaskheli for Rs19.1 million and village to Anwar Khan Nizamani village for Rs24.5 million.

The chief minister directed P&D Chairman to send his Director General to inspect all the roads being repaired under M&R budget and report him about their quality.