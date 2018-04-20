Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly’s Special Committee on Delimitation of Constituencies, which met under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday, discussed the report of the Working Group of the SCDC headed by Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz.

The committee discussed the recommendations of the report of the Working Group at length and decided that the report may be circulated to all the members of the SCDC for their views and comments.

Among the members who attended the meeting including Daniyal Aziz, SA Iqbal Qadri, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Siraj Muhammad Khan and Naeema Kishwar Khan. As many as six other members of the SCDC including those belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not attend.

The Working Group headed by Daniyal Aziz had recommended that the Supreme Court be approached against delimitation and their recommendations be adopted by the National Assembly by passing a resolution to amend Section 20 of the Elections Act, 2017, which articulates principles of delimitation, to make it more comprehensive, leaving no room for the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide from where delimitation of a constituency had to start.

It had also recommended an amendment to the Constitution to pave the way for holding general elections on the basis of the existing demarcation of constituencies.