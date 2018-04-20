Share:

LAHORE - Central Information Secretary PPP, Nafeesa Shah on Wednesday expressed her wonder how the Sharif family was trying to convert the Panama scandal into a slogan of “respect for vote”.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here, she said the former prime minister had been ousted from power on the charges of money laundering, but he was seeking to divert the public attention from the real issue. “Those now talking of restoring the respect for vote, had themselves showed utmost disregard for the voters in the past”, she said, adding that Mian Nawaz Sharif had conspired against four sitting prime ministers in connivance with the establishment.

She also accused Mian Nawaz Sharif of weakening the democracy by picking up unnecessary fights with the state institutions and conspiring against elected prime ministers.

“Today, the democracy is weak compared to what it was five years ago.”,she said, adding that if the parliament was weak at the moment, it was because of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PPP leader also raised questions on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Great Britain at a time when the NAB was about to deliver its verdict against the Sharif family.

She also criticized the PTI chairman Imran Khan for destroying the provincial ehtesab commission in KPK.