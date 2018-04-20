Share:

Islamabad - The National education Foundation (NEF) has adopted the Master Muhammad Ayub‘s Park School and will, in future, provide the school facilities including students’ expenses, an official said on Wednesday.

The NEF, working under ministry for Education and Professional Training, runs a School Adoption Program which adopts privately-run schools providing education to underprivileged students.

Master Muhammad Ayub’s Park School is one such school in F-6/3 which provides free education to the poor children of the city.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Education Foundation and Master Muhammad Ayub Park School.

On the occasion, NEF provided Master Muhammad Ayub Park School with new furniture. The furniture included chairs (5), black board with stand (5), plastic mats for students (10), medium size water coolers (5), rough notebooks (200), English, Math and Urdu note books (200 each), and exam sheet English, Urdu and Maths (25 packets). It also provided five new teachers who will be given a honoriarum of Rs 5,000 per month.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said on the occasion that training is very important and emphasized upon the character building of youth.

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Akbar Hussain Durrani and Joint Education Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir were also present on the occasion.

He said that the present government took steps for the promotion of quality education in the country and increased funding for education sector.

Lauding Master Muhammad Ayub for imparting free education to needy and poor students, he said that children are our assets and it is very important to inculcate positive thinking in them.

Minister also visited an examination center under Wifaq-ul-Madaris-al-Arabia, and commended the discipline, examination standard and the environment of the examination center.

Wifaq-ul-Madaris-al-Arabia, Pakistan administers exams for a network of madaris throughout country where around 2 million students are being educated.